BidaskClub Lowers Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Compass Point cut Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Redfin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.24.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.21 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $251,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,004.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $844,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,556,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,630 shares of company stock worth $15,429,864. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Redfin by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.