BidaskClub Lowers Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WTRH. Benchmark raised their price objective on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Get Waitr alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $319.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waitr by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waitr by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Waitr by 739.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.