BidaskClub Lowers ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

ZIOP stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,790,000 after acquiring an additional 328,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,398,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 460,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 438,897 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 507.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,882 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

