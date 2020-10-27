BidaskClub Upgrades 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.36.
21Vianet Group stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $30.44.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About 21Vianet Group
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
Further Reading: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.