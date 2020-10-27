BidaskClub Upgrades 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.36.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($2.66). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. The business had revenue of $161.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

