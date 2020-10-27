BidaskClub Upgrades Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Camden National has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Camden National by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.