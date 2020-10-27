BidaskClub Upgrades ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SFBS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $141,048.00. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $251,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,494 shares of company stock worth $522,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $13,952,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,709,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 385,740 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth $3,225,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 77.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74,259 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 66,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.