BidaskClub Upgrades SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

SINA stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.16. SINA has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SINA will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in SINA in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SINA in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SINA in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SINA by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

