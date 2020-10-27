BidaskClub Upgrades Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

UMPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $13.35 on Friday. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 872,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 44,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $919,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

