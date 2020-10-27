BidaskClub Upgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

