bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BMXMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bioMérieux from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $149.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.21. bioMérieux has a twelve month low of $81.40 and a twelve month high of $170.55.

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

