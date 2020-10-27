Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) (BVXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) (LON:BVXP) announced a dividend on Monday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L)’s previous dividend of $36.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BVXP opened at GBX 4,233 ($55.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.98 million and a P/E ratio of 30.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,099.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,149.61. Bioventix PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,587 ($33.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,500 ($58.79).

About Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L)

Bioventix PLC manufactures and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in blood-testing machines in hospitals and other labs worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications.

