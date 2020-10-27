Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $94.39 million and $1.79 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00003758 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, BtcTrade.im and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003394 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000383 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000590 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00029446 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Kucoin, BtcTrade.im, Bithumb, Huobi, YoBit, Binance, Crex24, Gate.io, CoinBene, BigONE, OKEx, Indodax, Coinnest and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

