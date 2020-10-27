BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackLine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -129.48 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $105.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,803,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,054.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $1,072,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,197.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $23,209,123. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

