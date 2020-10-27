Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd (BGLF) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on November 27th

Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd (LON:BGLF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BGLF opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 867.53, a quick ratio of 867.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 million and a PE ratio of -8.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.60. Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing has a 1-year low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

