Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd (BGLF) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on November 27th

Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd (LON:BGLF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:BGLF opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 867.53, a quick ratio of 867.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 million and a PE ratio of -8.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.60. Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing has a 1-year low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.85 ($0.01).
Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Company Profile
