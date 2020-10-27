Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BCRHF opened at $0.32 on Friday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

