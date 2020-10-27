Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of BCRHF opened at $0.32 on Friday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58.
Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile
Featured Story: Day Trading
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.