BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNPQY shares. ValuEngine lowered BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP PARIBAS/S in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded BNP PARIBAS/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP PARIBAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of BNPQY stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. 343,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

