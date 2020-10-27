Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,850.39.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,749.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,748.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,665.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $15,140,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 25.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 20.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.