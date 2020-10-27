BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th.

BP Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.8%.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of BPMP opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 73.28% and a net margin of 133.28%. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPMP. Barclays upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.