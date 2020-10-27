BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BP by 109.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,454,699. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Societe Generale upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

