Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 344,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $2,130,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.4% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 254.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $121.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

