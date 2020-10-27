Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires New Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 36,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $2,452,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Crown by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $93.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

