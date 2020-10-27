Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 153,768 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 153,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 34.4% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 10.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 326,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

In other STORE Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. 12,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,797,534. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

