Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 30,923 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,166,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 880,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,112,227. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

