Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 551,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,417,000. PepsiCo accounts for 2.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.59. The stock had a trading volume of 84,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,084. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

