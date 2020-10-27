Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 35,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $221.59. 26,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,384. The stock has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day moving average is $212.84. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,426. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

