Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys New Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $136.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.