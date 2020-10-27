Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,174 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.86. The stock had a trading volume of 147,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

