Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys Shares of 150,281 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.77. 179,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,439,515. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

