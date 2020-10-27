Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys Shares of 21,231 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,231 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,912. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.