Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys Shares of 56,259 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,453,000. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,591.77. 24,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,510.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,456.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The company has a market cap of $1,077.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

