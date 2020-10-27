Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys Shares of 9,466 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,472,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 371,462 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 656,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,195,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,573,000 after acquiring an additional 308,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,010,582,000 after acquiring an additional 306,453 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.72.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.30. 37,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,243. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.