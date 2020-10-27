Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $2.45 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.75. 34,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,818. The stock has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $73.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 73.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.