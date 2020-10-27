Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $5.08 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 665,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,147,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

