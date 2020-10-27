Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $6.84 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,776,000 after buying an additional 356,828 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 127,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,539,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.6% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.48.

NYSE:V traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.59. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.