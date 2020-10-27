Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New $4.10 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.88. 1,894,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,194,100. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40. The company has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

