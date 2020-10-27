Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New $4.17 Million Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 264,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock remained flat at $$17.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 195,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,866. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

