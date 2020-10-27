Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $433,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,090. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.78. The stock had a trading volume of 433,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,384,955. The firm has a market cap of $789.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.05 and a 200 day moving average of $239.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.07.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.