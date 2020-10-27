Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $78.80. 98,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,385. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.