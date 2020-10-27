Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases New Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,014,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,178,000 after purchasing an additional 686,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,710,000 after purchasing an additional 51,711 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 930,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,272,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $71.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,158. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 28,327 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,997,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,827 shares of company stock worth $8,741,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.