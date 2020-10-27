Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases Shares of 15,501 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.94.

WM traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $111.25. 52,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,063. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

