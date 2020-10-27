Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases Shares of 30,696 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Cigna by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1,363.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.06. 23,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,351. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.41.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

