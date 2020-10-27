Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases Shares of 32,560 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.58.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,364. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $110.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.18.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

