Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $2.73 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total value of $11,670,456.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,890 shares of company stock worth $14,639,353 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.05.

ISRG stock traded up $12.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $724.56. 4,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,127. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

