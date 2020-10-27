Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $3.08 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.85. 1,182,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,750,020. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.40 and a 200-day moving average of $254.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

