Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $3.51 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $477,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,854.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and sold 31,750 shares valued at $1,520,393. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 54,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

