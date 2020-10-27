Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $4.01 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.03. 150,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 110.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

