Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. 56,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,122. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

