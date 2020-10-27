Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. 56,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,122. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit