Bragg Gaming Group (CVE:BRAG) Shares Gap Down to $0.77

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (CVE:BRAG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.68. Bragg Gaming Group shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 1,289,368 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 million and a PE ratio of -4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94.

About Bragg Gaming Group (CVE:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides online gaming services. It focuses in the areas of legalized U.S. sports betting and the e-sports industry. The company operates Oryx, a turn-key gaming solution provider. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

