Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $322.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. On average, analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 3,523.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,349 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

