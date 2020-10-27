Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

